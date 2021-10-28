WTT Contender Tunis table tennis: G Sathiyan-Manika Batra enter mixed doubles semi-finals

The Indian table tennis pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra advanced to the mixed doubles semi-finals at the WTT Contender Tunis 2021 on Thursday.

G Sathiyan-Manika Batra came from behind to beat Prithika Pavade and Alexandre Cassin of France in the quarter-finals. The Indians were trailing 2-1 at one stage but clinched a 3-2 (11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8) win.

The G Sathiyan-Manika Batra pair won the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender Budapest back in August.

G Sathiyan also moved into the semi-finals of the men’s doubles with his partner Harmeet Desai, beating Patrik Juhasz and Bence Majoros of Hungary 3-1 (12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6).

However, India’s second men’s doubles pair of Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar could not win their quarter-final match. They were ousted by Hungary’s Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi 3-1 (11-6, 11-9, 7-11, 13-11).

G Sathiyan will play in the semis of both men’s and mixed doubles on Friday.

In the singles category, too, G Sathiyan remains India’s last hope. He will face Ibrahima Diaw of Senegal in the round of 16 late on Thursday.

India’s top ranked players Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra were knocked out in the opening round of the men’s and women’s singles events respectively.