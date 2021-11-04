WTT Contender Lasko table tennis: Manika Batra, G Sathiyan advance to second round

Indian table tennis stars Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran registered wins in their respective opening singles matches at the WTT Contender Lasko 2021 on Thursday.

Manika Batra defeated Tatiana Kukulkova of Slovakia in the women’s singles while G Sathiyan prevailed over Alberto Mino of Ecuador in the men’s singles. Both Indians advanced to the round of 16.

Tokyo Olympian Manika Batra, ranked 58 in the world, almost squandered a 2-0 lead against the lower-ranked Slovakian as the match went down to the wire.

The Indian ace, however, saved a match point in the fifth game and eventually emerged victorious 3-2 (11-8, 11-4, 15-17, 6-11, 15-13).

Though Asian medallist G Sathiyan faced no difficulties in beating Alberto Mino, winning comfortably by a 3-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9) margin.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra will team up for the mixed doubles as well.

Earlier, Manika Batra eased into the second round of the women’s doubles too, partnering Archana Kamath to beat Yana Noskova and Elizabet Abraamian of the Russian Table Tennis Federation 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-4).

However, both the men’s doubles pairs from India crashed out in their opening contest.

The second seeded duo of Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar lost to Vincent Picard and Bastien Rembert of France 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-8) while Snehit Suravajjula and Jeet Chandra were knocked out by Robin Devos and Florent Lambiet of Belgium 3-1 (11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8).

Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath will play their opening singles matches late Thursday night.