WTT Contender Lasko table tennis: Manika Batra, Archana Kamath win women’s doubles title

India’s Manika Batra and Archana Kamath won the women’s doubles title at the WTT Contender Lasko 2021 in Slovenia on Sunday.

The Indian table tennis pair beat Puerto Rican sisters Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz 3-0 (11-3, 11-8, 12-10) in the final.

This is Manika Batra’s second WTT Contender victory. She had won the mixed doubles with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran at the WTT Contender Budapest in August, becoming the first Indians to win a WTT Contender event.

This is the second-consecutive week an Indian pair has won a WTT Contender title. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai were triumphant in the men’s doubles at the WTT Contender Tunis last week.

In the women’s doubles final, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath were at their attacking best in the first game, with both players nailing powerful smashes and coordinating well to win rallies.

The second game was more closely fought but the Indian team had built up enough rhythm to stay within reach of the Diaz siblings and soon took a two-game lead.

It was a similar story in the final game, as Manika Batra and Archana Kamath’s superior anticipation helped them take a 6-3 lead. However, a series of errors allowed the Puerto Ricans to win seven points in a row and on the verge of a comeback at 10-6.

Manika Batra and Archana Kamath though clawed back soon enough, hitting simple shots. With the Diaz sisters forced to take risks, the Indian pair capitalised to win six consecutive points and wrapped up the title.