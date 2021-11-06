WTT Contender Lasko table tennis: Manika Batra, Archana Kamath into doubles final

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra will be eyeing her second title of this year after making the women’s doubles final with Archana Kamath at the WTT Contender Lasko 2021 on Saturday.

Manika Batra and Archana Kamath beat the Chinese pair of Liu Weishan and Wang Yidi 3-2 (11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8) in the semi-finals to earn a title shot.

The Indian pair will take on Puerto Rico’s Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz in the final on Sunday.

This is Manika Batra’s second WTT Contender event final of 2021. She had won the mixed doubles title with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran at the WTT Contender Budapest in August, with the pair becoming the first Indians to win a WTT Contender event.

However, Manika Batra was eliminated in the women’s singles semi-finals at Lasko.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, ranked world No. 58, fought hard but lost 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 11-13, 12-10, 7-11) to China’s Wang Yidi.

Manika Batra had beaten world No. 25 Bernadette Szocs of Romania 3-2 in the quarter-finals earlier in the day.