WTT Contender Lasko table tennis: Manika Batra progresses to quarters

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra marched into the quarter-finals of the women’s singles after beating Daria Trigolos at the WTT Contender Lasko 2021 on Friday.

Manika Batra, ranked 58 in the world, picked up a comfortable 3-1 (11-6, 8-11, 12-10, 11-4) win over the Belarusian paddler in the round of 16.

She will now face former European medallist and third seed Bernadette Szocs in the quarter-final.

In the men’s singles, however, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost his pre-quarterfinal tie as he went down to the lower-ranked Jon Persson of Sweden.

The seventh-seeded G Sathiyan was beaten 3-1 (11-5, 8-11, 11-8, 12-10), bringing an end to India’s challenge in the men’s singles. Sharath Kamal was already out in the opening round.

Earlier, Manika Batra also made it to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles with her partner Archana Kamath.

Manika-Archana beat Lucie Gauthier and Audrey Zarif of France 3-2 (11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6) in the quarter-final.

They will take on China’s Liu Weishan and Wang Yidi in the semis on Saturday.