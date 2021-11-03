WTT Contender Lasko table tennis: Sreeja Akula makes main draw

Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula won her last qualifying round to make the main draw of the women’s singles at the WTT Contender Lasko 2021.

The 21-year-old Sreeja Akula cruised through her third and final qualifier match on Wednesday, beating Hana Goda of Egypt 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-8).

She will now join Manika Batra and Archana Kamath in the women’s singles main draw, which begins on Thursday.

Sreeja Akula, however, was the lone Indian qualifier to make it through as three others exited in the last round.

In the women’s singles, Krittwika Roy fell at the last hurdle, going down to Katerina Tomanovska of the Czech Republic 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 11-9).

Meanwhile, Manav Thakkar and Amalraj Anthony were ousted from the men’s singles.

While former junior world No. 1 Manav Thakkar was thumped 3-0 (15-12, 11-7, 12-10) by Joao Geraldo of Portugal, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Amalraj Anthony went down fighting against Pavel Platonov of Belarus 3-2 (11-6, 11-9, 11-4, 11-8).

The main draw of the men’s singles features Tokyo Olympians and Asian medallists Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal.