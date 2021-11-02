WTT Contender Lasko table tennis: Anthony Amalraj, Manav Thakkar one win away from main draw

Indian table tennis players Anthony Amalraj and Manav Thakkar are one win away from qualifying for the main draw of the men’s singles at the WTT Contender Lasko 2021.

Anthony Amalraj, a 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, beat Moldova’s Andrei Putuntica 3-2 (8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8) in the third qualifying round. He had beaten Serbia’s Dimitrije Levajac in the second round.

Former junior world No. 1 Manav Thakkar defeated Amin Ahmadian of Iran and Japan’s Yuma Tanigaki by identical 3-1 margins in the qualifiers on Tuesday.

Anthony Amalraj will face Pavel Platonov of Belarus and Manav Thakkar will take on Portugal’s Joao Geraldo respectively for a place in the main draw.

In the women’s singles qualifiers, Sreeja Akula beat the Russian Table Tennis Federation’s Valeria Kotcyur 3-2 (7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-13, 11-8) and Krittwika Roy got the better of Klara Hrabicova 3-1 (12-14, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8).

Sreeja Akula will face Egyptian Hana Goda while Krittwika Roy takes on Czech Republic’s Katerina Tomanovska respectively for a spot in the main draw.

However, Soumyajit Ghosh, Snehit Suravajjula and Selena Selvakumar were knocked out of the tournament.

Soumyajit Ghosh lost 3-2 (9-11, 11-5, 11-13, 11-7, 11-13) to Brazil’s Eric Jouti in the second round of the men’s singles qualifiers while Selena Selvakumar was beaten 2-3 (8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-13, 11-13) by Hana Goda in the women’s singles.

Snehit Suravajjula beat Lionel Weber of Austria 3-0 in the second round but lost 3-0 to Germany’s Steffen Mengel in the third.

Olympians Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran have been directly slotted in the main draw.