WTT Contender Lasko table tennis: Soumyajit Ghosh makes Round 2 of qualifiers

Indian table tennis player Soumyajit Ghosh won his opening match in the men’s singles qualifiers at the WTT Contender Lasko 2021 on Monday.

The two-time Olympian and former national champion Soumyajit Ghosh defeated Alexis Lebrun of France 3-1 (11-9, 5-11, 14-12, 12-10). He will now face Eric Jouti of Brazil in the second round.

However, the two other Indians in action on the opening day lost.

While Sushmit Sriram was beaten in straight games (11-5, 11-3, 11-8) by Sora Matsushima of Japan, Jeet Chandra put up a valiant effort against Croatia’s Filip Cipin but went down 3-1 (9-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-9).

India, however, still have seven players left in the singles qualifiers.

Manav Thakkar, Anthony Amalraj and Snehit Suravajjula, who received byes in the first round of qualifiers, will join Soumyajit Ghosh in the men’s singles qualifiers second round.

In the women’s singles qualifiers, too, Selena Selvakumar, Sreeja Akula and Krittwika Roy got byes in the opener and will now contest in the second round on Tuesday.

There are four rounds of qualifiers at WTT Contender Lasko before the main draw.

Top Indian table tennis players Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra will start their campaigns directly in the main draw on Thursday.