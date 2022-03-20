WTT Contender Doha 2022: Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee out in qualifying round

Indian table tennis players competing at the qualifying rounds of the WTT Contender Doha 2022 endured a difficult campaign as none of them made it to the main draw.

The in-form Indian women’s doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee, who had won silver at the WTT Contender in Muscat earlier this month, were also eliminated after losing their last match in the qualifiers on Sunday.

The Indian table tennis duo went down to Slovenia’s Katarina Strazar and Ana Tofant 3-2 (7-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-7,12-14) at the Lusail Sports Arena in a hard-fought contest.

Apart from the doubles, Tokyo Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee also failed to move into the main draw in singles. After winning against Leili Mostafavi 3-1 and Tatiana Kukulkova 3-2, Sutirtha was beaten by China’s Yang Huijing 3-0.

The women’s doubles pair of Sreeja Akula and Selena Selvakumar, bronze medallists in Muscat, was blanked by Koh Kai Xin Pearlyn and Zhang Wanling in the first round of the qualifiers.

Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Mudit Dani and Snehit Suravajjula all lost their qualifiers in men’s singles.

In the main draw starting Monday, world No. 33 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will be accompanied by world No. 34 Sharath Kamal in men’s singles while women’s player Manika Batra, ranked 46, will be the only Indian challenge in the women’s singles.

Tokyo Olympians G Sathiyan and Manika Batra, ranked world No. 10 in mixed doubles, will look to bounce back after missing out at the inaugural WTT Grand Smash in Singapore.

Manav Thakkar will be teaming up with Archana Kamath for India’s second pair in mixed doubles. The duo won the silver at the WTT Contender in Muscat.

Among the other Indians who faltered in the women’s singles in the qualifiers were Ayhika Mukherjee, Archana Kamath, Sreeja Akula, Krittwika Roy, Selena Selvakumar, Swastika Ghosh and Prapti Sen.