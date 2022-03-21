WTT Contender Doha: Manika Batra-G Sathiyan progress to the quarter-finals

Indian table tennis players Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran progressed to the quarter-finals of the WTT Contender Doha 2022 in the mixed doubles event with a win over Clarence Chew and Zeng Jian on Monday.

Playing at the Lusail Sports Arena in the Qatari capital, the world No. 10 Indian pair came from behind to defeat their opponents from Singapore 3-2 (6-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-8, 11-6) in the round of 16.

Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will play world No. 319 pair of Christina Kallberg and Kristian Karlsson of Sweden next.

Later in the day, four-time Olympian and world No. 34 Sharath Kamal defeated Qatar’s Fahed Almughanne 3-0 (11-7, 15-13, 11-8) in the men’s singles round of 32. He will take on world No. 59 Lim Jonghoon of South Korea in the round of 16.

World No. 33 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, meanwhile, was beaten by 361st-ranked Yuan Licen of China 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 14-12) in the first round of men’s singles.

In the women’s doubles, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath also moved onto the quarter-finals with a win over Doo Hoi Kem and Zhu Cheng Zhu.

The Indian pair, who made it to the quarter-finals of WTT Grand Smash Singapore last week, bounced back to defeat the pair from Hong Kong 3-1 (6-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-5) in the round of 16. Manika Batra and Archana Kamath will play Chen Szu-Yu and Huang Yi-Hua of Chinese Taipei in the final eight.

In the women’s singles, Manika Batra, world No. 46, crashed out after losing to world No. 82 Fan Siqi of China 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6) in the first round. Manika Batra was the only Indian challenger in the women’s singles main draw.

The pair of Archana Kamath and Manav Thakkar, meanwhile, lost to Slovakia’s Tatiana Kukulkova and Yang Wang 3-1 (7-11, 4-11, 11-5, 11-13) in their mixed doubles round of 16.

Earlier, none of the Indian table tennis players, including Tokyo Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee, could make it to the main draw through the qualifiers.