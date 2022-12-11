World Weightlifting Championships 2022: Achinta Sheuli withdraws due to injury

Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Achinta Sheuli withdrew from the World Weightlifting Championships 2022 in Bogota, Colombia on Friday after suffering from a hamstring pull just before the start of his competition.

The Indian weightlifter had completed his weigh-in and was to compete in men’s 73kg Group C. However, Achinta Sheuli pulled his left hamstring muscle during warm-ups and was forced to withdraw from the event.

Despite being troubled by a nagging hamstring injury since last year, Achinta Sheuli managed to lift a competition record and personal best of 143kg in snatch at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in August. Sheuli then hoisted 170kg in clean and jerk for a total of 313kg to win the gold medal.

“We didn't want to aggravate the injury, so we took a call at the last moment to withdraw from the competition," India’s weightlifting coach Vijay Sharma informed PTI on Saturday.

The World Weightlifting Championships 2022 are the first in the series of qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The weightlifters competing at the event will be able to accumulate crucial Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) points based on their performances.

Based on the best three performances at the qualifying events, the top 10 weightlifters, one per country in each weight category, will be allocated Olympic quotas after the qualification cycle ends in April 2024.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu is the only Indian to win a medal at this year’s world championships. Chanu, a 2017 world champion, won a silver in the women’s 49kg division earlier this week.

Bindyarani Devi, a CWG silver medallist in the women’s 55kg, competed in the 59kg and finished 25th with a combined lift of 200kg (86kg snatch +114kg clean and jerk).

Chanambam Rishikanta Singh came 22nd in men’s 61kg with a lift of 265kg (117kg snatch + 148kg clean and jerk). CWG bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh is slated to compete in men’s +109kg.

The World Weightlifting Championships 2022 will conclude on December 16.