World Triathlon Cup Tongyeong: Preview, schedule and stars to watch

The World Triathlon Cup heads to the coasts of Republic of Korea this Saturday (15 October). The race will be contested over the Olympic distance, including a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run as athletes from all across the globe aim for Olympic and ranking points on the coast of Tongyeong.

A mix of Olympians, elite triathletes and rising stars will compete for glory in both the elite women’s and elite men's races.

From the stars to watch to the schedule of the day, find out everything you need to know about the World Triathlon Cup Tongyeong below.

When and where will the World Triathlon Cup Tongyeong take place?

The World Triathlon Cup Tongyeong will take place on Saturday 15 October in Tongyeong, Republic of Korea. The coastal city, located in the South Gyeongsang Province, has a long history of hosting triathlon races, including the first race of the 2009 ITU World Championships Series.

Both the men’s and women’s elite races will be contested over a standard format, with the women’s race starting at 8am local time followed by the men’s at 11am.

Athletes to watch at the World Triathlon Cup Tongyeong

Having celebrated her birthday this week, 24-year-old Olivia Mathias will be one of the headliners in the women’s race having enjoyed a stellar season that included winning a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the mixed relay competition. She will be joined on the starting line by the highest-ranked athlete in the field, Zsanett Bragmayer of Hungary who triumphed in the Europe Triathlon Premium Cup Tiszaujvaros just three months ago.

Annika Koch holds a current world ranking of 29, and the German triathlete will be aiming to add to the honours she secured when she won the 2022 World Triathlon Cup Huatulco. One triathlete with experience of winning in Tongyeong is France’s Sandra Dodet, after she claimed victory in the 2019 race. She also won the 2022 World Triathlon Cup Arzachena in May of this year.

In the men’s race, Rio 2016 Olympian Gabor Faldum brings strong experience to the field having finished 20th in his first Olympic appearance. The USA’s hopes will be led by another 2019 champion, Matthew McElroy, who has had podium finishes at the 2022 World Triathlon Cup Bergen and 2022 World Triathlon Cup Karlovy Vary.

Also on the starting line is Morocco’s Badr Siwane, a recent silver medallist in the 2022 Africa Triathlon Championships Agadir.

World Triathlon Cup Tongyeong schedule

Saturday 15 October

All times local time (GMT+9)

8am: Women’s elite race

11am: Men’s elite race