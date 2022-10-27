World Triathlon Cup Miyazaki: Preview, schedule and stars to watch 

The next edition of the World Triathlon Cup takes place this Saturday (9 October) in Miyazaki, Japan, where an elite field of local and international athletes will compete in the men’s and women’s sprint distance races (750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run).

After last week’s competition in Tongyeong, where Audrey Merle and Matthew McElroy ran out winners on the day, attention now turns to the coast of Miyazaki in Japan, which lies on the island of Kyushu.

Both the elite men’s and women’s race will take place on the same day, as athletes vie for the podium in what has the potential to be a thrilling, fast-paced affair with a field that includes experienced triathletes and up-and-comers eager to prove their mettle on the international circuit.

Find out everything you need to know about the event below.

When and where will the World Triathlon Cup Miyazaki take place?

The Miyazaki edition of the 2022 World Triathlon Cup takes place on the shores of Miyazaki. Both the men’s and women’s elite race will include a single lap 750m swim followed by a four lap 20km bike ride and a two lap 5km run.

The women’s elite race takes place at 9am local time on Saturday 29 October with the men’s elite race following at 11:30am local time.

Athletes to watch in the World Triathlon Cup Miyazaki

Commonwealth Games mixed relay silver medallist Olivia Mathias leads Great Britain’s hopes in the women’s elite race, with the winner of the 2022 Europe Triathlon Cup Kitzbühel hoping to add another victory to her resume in Miyazaki.

She will need to fend off the challenge of Denmark’s Alberte Kjær Pedersen, the highest-ranked athlete in the field at No. 24, whose history in long distance running saw her compete in the World Cross Country Championships in Denmark in 2019, where she finished 80th.

Zsanett Bragmayer is the second-highest ranked woman in the field, with the Hungarian sprint specialist hoping to add to the gold she won in the Europe Triathlon Premium Cup Tiszaujvaros in July.

Also watch out for France’s Sandra Dodet, who came fourth in the recent World Cup meet in Tongyeong, and local talent Nakayama Sarika, Fukuoka Hiraku and Sato Yuka, who will all be flying the flag for Japan.

The men’s elite race is dominated by athletes from Japan, with three of the top four ranked athletes (and five of the top 10) aiming for glory on home soil.

The highest ranked athlete is Odakura Makoto who is ranked 25th in the world and came fourth in the 2022 Asia Triathlon Championships Aktau and third in the sprint version of the championships in Sejong.

Second on the start list and 27th in the world ranking is Hojo Takumi, who placed 15th in this year's Asian championships.

Italy’s Gianluca Pozzati leads the European charge, having enjoyed a highly consistent last two months that have included seventh place finishes in the 2022 World Triathlon Championship Series Cagliari, the 2022 World Triathlon Cup Valencia and the 2022 World Triathlon Cup Bergen.

Also in the hunt for honours will be Japan’s Sato Ren, who placed first in the men’s race and mixed relay at the Asian championships, Portugal’s Ricardo Batista and Spain’s David Castro Fajardo.

World Triathlon Cup Miyazaki schedule

Saturday 29 October

9:00 am local time

Women’s elite race

11:30 am local time

Men’s elite race