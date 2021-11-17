World Table Tennis Championships Finals: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra headline nine-member India team

The heavyweights of Indian table tennis, including Tokyo Olympians Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra, will compete at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals to be held in Houston, USA from November 23 to November 29.

Sharath Kamal, ranked 30, and Manika Batra, at No. 56, are the top-ranked Indians in the men’s and women’s singles, respectively. India are sending nine players to the world event.

Another Tokyo Olympian, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who helped India win the men’s team bronze medal at the 2021 Asian championships, will also be in action.

Harmeet Desai and Amalraj Anthony are the other Indian men in fray.

Interestingly, all four men – Sharath, Sathiyan, Harmeet and Amalraj – were part of the gold-winning team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, in the women’s team, Manika Batra will be joined by fellow Tokyo Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee, Archana Kamath, Ayhika Mukherjee and Madhurika Patkar.

Manika Batra and Archana Kamath won their first women's doubles title at the WTT Contender Lasko in October and are expected to team up again.

At the world championships at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Centre, the men’s and women’s fields will see some of the biggest names in table tennis.

All the women’s singles Tokyo 2020 medallists, including Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha (both Chinese) and Mima Ito from Japan, will be among the top contenders.

Similarly, in the men’s singles, Tokyo 2020 silver winner and current world No. 1 Fan Zhendong of China is the top seed.

Indians at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals

Sharath Kamal

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Harmeet Desai

Amalraj Anthony

Manika Batra

Sutirtha Mukerjee

Madhurika Patkar

Ayhika Mukherjee