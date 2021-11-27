World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2021: Manika Batra in women’s and mixed doubles quarter-finals

Manika Batra is now one win away from winning bronze medals on two fronts as she reached both the women’s and mixed doubles quarter-finals at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2021 in Houston, USA, on Friday.

Manika Batra and her mixed doubles partner Sathiyan Gnanasekaran came from two games behind to beat China’s Wang Manyu and USA’s Kanak Jha 3-2 (15-17, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7) in a thrilling round of 16 encounter. The Indian duo had to save two match points in the third game to clinch the win.

In the last eight, Manika Batra and G Sathiyan will face Japan’s Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto, the world No. 20 mixed doubles pair.

Meanwhile, in the women’s doubles, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath bested Hungary’s Dora Madarasz and Georgina Pota 3-1 (11-4, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7) to set up a quarter-final showdown against Sarah de Nuette and Xia Lian Ni of Luxembourg.

With losing semi-finalists getting bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2021, one win in either of these quarter-final matches will ensure India a medal at the US meet.

India have won only two medals at the world table tennis championships, both at the inaugural edition in 1926.

India’s other mixed doubles pair of Sharath Kamal and Archana Kamath, meanwhile, fell in the round of 16, losing to French pair Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jia Nan 3-0 (4-11, 8-11, 5-11).