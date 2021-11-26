World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2021: G Sathiyan-Manika Batra progress in mixed doubles

Both of India’s mixed doubles pairs, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran – Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal – Archana Kamath made it to the round of 16 of the World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2021 in Houston, USA, on Thursday.

Sharath Kamal and Archana Kamath came from behind to beat the Egyptian duo of Dina Meshref and Omar Assar 3-2 (9-11, 2-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-4) to set up a final 16 clash against France’s Jia Nan Yuan and Emmanuel Lebesson.

The Indian duo had earlier beaten the Algerian team of Sami Kherouf and Katia Kessaci in the first round.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra, who had got a first round bye, beat Puerto Rico’s Adriana Diaz and Brian Afanador 3-1 (11-6, 3-11, 11-7, 11-0) in the round of 32. Sathiyan and Batra will face the Sino-American pair of Kanak Jha and Wang Manyu next.

American and Chinese players have partnered up for doubles events at the world championships to mark the 50th anniversary of ‘ping-pong diplomacy’ – a diplomatic initiative from the 1970s which saw table tennis players play a significant role in mending the tense relationship between the USA and China in the post-Cold War era.

Tokyo Olympian Manika Batra and Archana Kamath also picked up a win in the women’s doubles. The duo comfortably beat Belgium’s Margo Degraef and Nathalie Marchetti 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-6) in the round of 32.

In the men’s singles, however, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran fell 4-3 (9-11, 11-7, 15-13, 3-11, 11-4, 9-11, 7-11) to 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Quadri Aruna of Nigeria. G Sathiyan’s loss ended India’s singles campaign at the US meet.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal also exited the men’s doubles after a 3-1 (9-11, 11-9, 11-13, 7-11) loss to the Swedish pair of Truls Moregardh and Anton Kallberg in the second round. The Indian duo got a bye in the first round.