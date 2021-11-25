World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2021: G Sathiyan keeps India’s singles hopes alive

Indian table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran advanced to the men’s singles round of 32 at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2021 in Houston, USA, with a victory over Table Tennis Federation of Russia’s Vladimir Sidorenko on Wednesday.

G Sathiyan beat Vladimir Sidorenko 4-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6) to set up a third round clash against Nigerian table tennis player Quadri Aruna – a silver medallist from the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

With the win, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran kept India’s singles challenge at the world championships alive as Ayhika Mukherjee lost in women’s singles.

Up against Japan’s Hina Hayata, the current world No. 18, Ayhika Mukherjee lost 4-0 (5-11, 4-11, 3-11, 4-11).

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Ayhika Mukherjee were the only Indian singles players who had managed to progress after the opening round of matches on Tuesday.

In men’s doubles, India’s Anthony Amalraj and Harmeet Desai went down fighting to Nigerian duo Olajide Omotayo and Bode Abiodun in the round of 64. Amalraj and Desai lost 3-2 (11-8, 9-11, 9-11, 11-5, 8-11).

The team of G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal, India’s top draws in men’s doubles, got a first round bye and will start their campaign from the round of 32 on Thursday.

Tokyo Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee and her women’s doubles partner Madhurika Patkar couldn’t get past the first round either, after going down 3-0 (3-11, 7-11, 4-11) to Singapore’s Goi Rui Xuan and Wong Xin Ru.

Manika Batra and Archana Kamath will be in action from the second round after a first round bye.