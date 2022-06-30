World Street Skateboarding Rome 2022: Upstarts shine at men’s open qualifiers as Horigome Yuto waits in the wings

The men’s open qualifiers at the World Street Skateboarding Championships delivered some surprising results as 27 skateboarders from 140 secured their passage to Friday’s (1 July) quarterfinals.

Japanese young gun Sasaki Toa claimed the bragging rights of the top qualifying spot ahead of a host of Tokyo 2020 Olympians with a benchmark of 78.64.

The 15-year-old set the standard back in heat three ultimately forcing several notable names to miss the cut and the chance to challenge Tokyo 2020 Olympic champ Horigome Yuto in tomorrow's knock-out.

Right behind Sasaki was up-and-comer Mauro Iglesias of Argentina. Already a certified one-to-watch, the 22-year-old delivered on that promise by clinching second place with a score of 75.26.

Australia’s Shane O’Neill electrified the crowds with a performance that secured him sixth place while fan-favourite Manny Santiago of Puerto Rico kept the audience smiling as he sailed through in 13th.

But while there were those enjoying their time in the sun in a sizzling heat of Rome, a string of Olympians failed to book their tickets.

Peruvian Angelo Caro, fifth on the street course at Japan's Games, failed to make the cut.

Canada's Matt Berger, South African Branda Valjalo and Brazilians Giovanni Vianna and Gustavo Felipe also missed out along with favoured US skateboarders Alex Midler and Dashawn Jordan.

This week’s competition in Rome represents the first opportunity for those aspiring to make it to Paris 2024 to collect ranking points for their Olympic World Skateboard Ranking (OWSR).

The final OWSR standings on 24 June, 2024, will be used to determine who will receive a place to compete at the Games in France, placing the heat on the happenings in Rome.

Street Skateboarding Rome men's open qualifiers results: Japan's Sasaki Toa on top

Here are the 27 skaters who advanced to the quarters:

Sasaki Toa (JPN) Mauro Iglesias (ARG) Netsuke Kairi (JPN) Gabryel Aguilar (BRA) Filipe Mota (BRA) Shane O'Neill (AUS) Yukito Aoki (JPN) Joao Lucas Alves (BRA) Jeong Jihoon (KOR) Hampus Winberg (SWE) Jake Ilardi (USA) Matías dell Ollio (ARG) Manny Santiago (PUR) Micky Papa (CAN) Jonas Carlsson (NOR) Gabriel Ribeiro (POR) Justin Sommer (GER) Ryan Decenzo (CAN) Aurelien Giraud (FRA) Agustin Aquila (ITA) Richard Tury (SVK) Carlos Ribeiro (BRA) Tommy Finn (AUS) Vincent Milou (FRA) Joel de Castro (ARG) Chris Joslin (USA) Matsumoto Kairi (JPN)

Still to enter the fray of competition are the top five ranked athletes in the OWSR (as of 24 May). These are: Nyjah Huston (1), Horigome Yuto (2), Shirai Sora (3), Kelvin Hoefler (4) and Gustavo Ribeiro (5).

Courtesy of their rankings they were able to skip competing in today’s qualifiers and will instead begin their Rome campaign on Friday.

