World Street Skateboard Rome 2022: Nishiya Momiji, Rayssa Leal, Nakayama Funa advance to semi-finals 

Nakayama Funa of Japan laid down an early marker of intent as she topped women’s qualifying at the World Skate Street Skateboarding Championships in Rome.

The bronze medallist from Tokyo 2020 and X Games Chiba silver medallist put down a blistering first run of 83.45 to set what was to be an unbeatable benchmark for the 32 vying for a place in the top 16.

WATCH: World Street Skateboard Rome 2022 live on Olympics.com

Hot on her wheels was Olympic champion and compatriot Nishiya Momiji. The 14-year-old appeared to relish confirming her consistency after she put down two 80-point runs (80.32 and 80.74).

Raising her arms up to the crowd that had gathered to watch her perform adjacent to Rome’s Coliseum, the inaugural skateboarding gold medallist did not need to ask if they were entertained.

READ MORE: Nishiya Momiji's 'Roman holiday'

Also delighting fans with smooth kickflips and feeble grinds were Brazilians Rayssa Leal and Pamela Rosa. The Tokyo 2020 silver medallist and the world number ranked skateboarder took fourth (79.18) and seventh respectively (74.83).

Australia’s Chloe Covell carried her impressive form from the open qualifiers to land in six behind another rising star in Akama Rizu of Japan who clinched fifth.

The 13-year-old from Miyagi is one of eight Japanese riders through to Saturday’s (2 July) semi-finals, once more underlining the country’s grip on the discipline.

Brazil and the Netherlands are likewise well represented.

Joining Rosa and Leal into the semi-finals is 24-year-old Gabi Mazetto while Roos Zwetsloot and Keet Oldenbeuving will be flying the flag for the Dutch nation.

This week’s competition in Rome represents the first opportunity for those aspiring to make it to Paris 2024 to collect ranking points for their Olympic World Skateboard Ranking (OWSR).

The final OWSR standings on 24 June, 2024, will be used to determine who will receive a place to compete at the Games in France, placing the heat on the happenings in Rome.

MORE: Pathway to Paris 2024: Skateboarding qualification system explained

World Street Skateboarding Championships Rome 2022: Women's quarterfinals results

Nakayama Funa (JPN) Nishiya Momiji (JPN) Roos Zwetsloot (NED) Rayssa Leal (BRA) Akama Rizu (JPN) Chloe Covell (AUS) Pamela Rosa (BRA) Yoshizawa Coco (JPN) Uemura Aoi (JPN) Gabi Mazetto (BRA) Ito Miyu (JPN) Lore Bruggeman (BEL) Keet Oldenbeuving (NED) Oda Yumeka (JPN) Nakajima Nonoka (JPN) Zeng Wenhui (CHN)

How to watch the Paris 2024 Olympic street skate qualifier:

The World Street Skateboarding Championships take place Saturday 26 June to Sunday 3 July in Rome.

You can watch all the action from the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying event live on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com.

The World Skate Street Skateboarding Championships are being streamed with zero geographical-restrictions meaning you can watch wherever you are in the world.