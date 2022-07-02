World Street Skateboard Rome 2022: Gustavo Ribeiro leads Horigome Yuto and Nyjah Huston into men's final as Kelvin Hoefler misses out

Gustavo Ribeiro flashed stunning consistency under pressure on Saturday (2 July) to front the top eight advancing to the men's final at World Skate Street Skateboarding 2022 in Rome.

The 21-year-old Portuguese skateboarder put down the highest run (90.05) and trick score (92.30) of the competition so far. It guaranteed him the bragging rights heading into Sunday's final of the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier, which is live on Olympic Channel.

Nyjah Huston claimed second (255.00) in the semis, with Olympic champion Horigome Yuto punching his ticket to the showdown by coming in third place (254.60).

The Japanese street skater will be the only Tokyo 2020 podium finisher present in the final after silver medallist Kelvin Hoefler went out. The Brazilian only managed to land one trick in the best trick phase of the competition, with the best two scores counting, causing him to miss the cut.

Argentinian upstart Mauro Iglesias continued to underline his ability to kick it with the best as he ended the men's semi-final in fourth (249.61). He will be joined by compatriot Matias Dell Olio (247.51) who also impressed in fifth.

France will also have two representatives in tomorrow’s men’s thanks to the efforts of Tokyo 2020 Olympians Aurelien Giraud and Vincent Milou.

Giraud failed to recapture his form from Friday’s quarter-finals but his total of 241.36 was enough for sixth place and a place in the final eight.

The new scoring system - 2/5/3 - for Paris 2024 came into effect for the semi-finals in Rome.

A skateboarder’s best run out of two is scored from 0 to 100 and is combined with two best tricks out of five also scoring between 0 and 100, making a final score of between 0 and 300.

World Street Skateboarding Rome 2022: Men's semi-final results

Gustavo Ribeiro (POR) 262.50 Nyjah Huston (USA) 255.00 Horigome Yuto (JPN) 254.60 Mauro Iglesias (ARG) 249.61 Matias Dell Olio (ARG) 247.51 Aurelien Giraud (FRA) 241.36 Vincent Milou (FRA) 239.31 Ryan Decenzo (CAN) 236.55

The top eight all advance to Sunday's final which will take place after the women's competition conclusion.

How to watch the first Paris 2024 Olympic street skate finals:

The men's final at the World Skate Street Skateboarding Championships will begin at 21:00 CEST on Sunday 3 July and will be available to stream live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com.

With no geo-restrictions you can watch all the action in Rome from anywhere in the world.