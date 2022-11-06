World Skate announce next three qualification stops for Paris 2024 

Save the dates.

World Skate has officially revealed the next qualification steps for park and street skateboarders bidding to make it to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In an announcement shared by the governing body detailing the confirmed upcoming qualifier dates, a new park and street world championship will be held back-to-back in the city of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Street skaters will be up first, competing in a week-long championship running from 29 January to 5 February 2023. Then the park skaters will follow with another seven-day competition taking place 5-12 February 2023.

Later in the year, street skateboarders will return once more to Rome, Italy, a previous host of World Skateboarding Tour stops, to battle it out for more World Skateboarding rankings points as the race to Paris heats up. That event will run from 18-26 June 2023.

In the 2022 edition United States’ Nyjah Huston clinched the top prize in the men’s division while Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Nakayama Funa was victorious in the women’s contest.

Click here for a reminder of how skateboarders will qualify for Paris 2024 and for a look at the rankings as they currently stand see here.

