Olympic champions set to return to the ice at World Short Track Speed Skating Championships

When and where do the championships take place?

This year’s World Short Track Speed Skating Championships take place at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal, Canada from 8-10 April.

The host nation put on a strong showing at Beijing 2022, coming home with four medals. They will be looking to add to their Olympic haul with more trophies when they compete this weekend on the same ice where many of the national team train.

What distances will be raced?

Individual races will take place at 500m, 1000m and 1500m for men and women, in addition to the women's 3000m relay and the men's 5000m relay. The eight highest-ranked athletes per gender from the individual races will qualify for the 3000m super final.

Athletes to watch

Suzane Schulting

Simply put, Suzanne Schulting was a sensation when she took competed in Beijing 2022. The 24-year-old from the Netherlands became the first woman in history to win four short track medals at a single Olympic Winter Games, with her crowning achievements the gold medals she won in the 1000m - the same colour medal she won in the event at PyeongChang 2018 - and the 3000m relay. She will be looking to add to her golden year when she competes in Montreal.

Shaoang Liu

Shaoang Liu made history at PyeongChang 2018 by winning Hungary's first-ever Winter Games gold medal as part of the 5000m relay team. At Beijing 2022 he once again stepped onto the podium, winning bronze in the mixed relay and 1000m, in addition to gold in the men's 500m. He comes into the Montreal event as the reigning men's World Champion.

Arianna Fontana

When Arianna Fontana won silver in the 1500m at Beijing 2022, she became Italy's most decorated Winter Olympian of all time. In a spectacular showing in People's Republic of China, Fontana also won individual 500m gold and silver in the mixed relay. It leaves her with a tally of 11 Olympic medals, one more than cross-country skier Stefania Belmondo who won 10 medals across five Games.

Steven Dubois

Home favourite Steven Dubois picked up a medal of every colour at this year's Olympic Winter Games, including gold in the 5000m relay. The 24-year-old from Laval also won silver in the 1500m race and bronze in the 500m to cap an exceptional Games. Will he be able to repeat his Olympics heroics at this year's World Championships? On this form, you wouldn't bet against him.

Schedule

All times are in Eastern Daylight Time (GMT-4)

Friday 8 April

500m qualification

1000m qualification

1500m qualification

Saturday 9 April

1:30pm - 1500m semifinals

2:20pm - 1500m finals

3:00pm - 500m quarterfinals

4:00pm - 500m semifinals

4:20pm - 500m finals

5:00pm - relay semifinals

Sunday 10 April

1:30pm - 1000m quarterfinals

2:20pm - 1000m semifinals

3:00pm - 1000m finals

3:30pm - 3000m superfinals

4:00pm - relay finals

4:30pm - medal ceremonies