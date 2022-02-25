World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2022: Preview, schedule, and who to watch compete in March

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games may have only just ended, but the world’s best short track skaters won’t have long to wait until they are back out on the ice.

This is because the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships begin on the 18th March, providing fans with another opportunity to see the stars of the sport.

Here then, is what you need to know before the action gets underway.

World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2022 take place in Montreal, Canada

Montreal’s Maurice Richard Arena will host the Championships for the third time since 2014, in what is a sign of the region’s fondness for short track skating.

In fact, Canada as a nation has a fine pedigree in the sport, sitting second in the all-time World Championship medal table with 207 total medals, 64 of them gold which is the same golden haul as China. South Korea lead the way with 108 golds, and 254 total medals. More about them later.

World Short Track Speed Skating Championships include four different races

Crucial to the make-up of the competition is that skaters have the opportunity to win four races, and thus complete a historic golden medal sweep.

Both men and women race over distances of 500m, 1000m and 1500m. There is also a 3000m relay event for women and a 5000m relay for men, with the overall standings decided by the number of points a skater accumulates from all four races combined.

Canadian legend Charles Hamelin's short track swansong

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Charles Hamelin will race for the very last time in Montreal.

Born and raised in Canada, it will be a fitting end to a career that has lasted more than 20 yeas and spanned three decades, with Hamelin first making his name at the 2002 World Junior Championships.

The 37-year-old is also a former overall World Champion, having taken the crown in Montreal of all places back in 2018. Will history repeat itself this year?

Suzanne Schulting will target another historic sweep

At the World Championships, a skater winning a clean sweep of gold medals in each of the four races is a uniquely rare occurrence – but that is exactly what Dutchwoman Suzanne Schulting accomplished last year at the 2021 event in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist will aim to do so again in Montreal, although she has already etched her name into the history books as only the fourth person to have completed the sweep.

Republic of Korea holds the all-time record for gold medals

Since the beginning of the 1990s, Republic of Korea has emerged as the dominant force in short track speed skating.

Just like in the Olympic Games, they top the all-time medal table by a substantial margin, having won 108 gold medals to Canada and People's Republic of China’s 64.

However, there is perhaps a reason to believe that their dominance is now beginning to wane, as in 2021, a Korean skater failed to make either of the overall podiums for the first time since 2001.

Shaoang Liu is the defending men’s overall champion

Last year in the men’s overall competition, two Hungarian brothers stole the show.

While 26-year-old Shaolin Sandor Liu took gold in the 1000m race, his 23-year-old brother Shaoang Liu won the 500m, 1000m and the overall title.

The younger sibling also sealed a superb gold at the Beijing 2022 Olympics in the 500 metre race.

World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2022 Schedule and how to watch

The 2022 edition in Montreal takes place from 18 to 20 March, with competition across all four days in Canada.

A full schedule of events and timings for when to watch the action can be found on the ISU's short track calendar section, here.