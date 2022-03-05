World Race Walking Team Championships 2022: Indian women win historic bronze in Muscat

Tokyo Olympian Bhawna Jat, Ravina and Munita Prajapati’s combined effort won India a bronze medal in the team category of the women’s 20km race walk event at the World Race Walking Team Championships 2022 in Muscat, Oman held over the weekend.

It was India’s first-ever medal for Indian women at the marquee race walking event. The Indian men’s team of KT Irfan, Surinder Singh and Babubhai Kesharabhai Panucha won a team bronze in the men’s 20km in 2012.

On Friday, Ravina was the best Indian performer in the women’s 20km event, finishing in 14th place with a timing of 1:40:22 seconds. Tokyo Olympian Bhawna Jat came in 21st with 1:43:08 while 20-year-old Munita Prajapati finished 26th with a personal best timing of 1:45:03.

While none made the individual podium, the three’s collective finishes gave India a bronze medal finish in the team category, behind China and Greece.

In the first event of the opening day on Saturday, India’s Amit Khatri, a silver-medallist from the world athletics Under-20 championships in Nairobi last year, faltered in the men’s U20 10km race.

The 18-year-old Khatri was leading the field going into the final stretch but was disqualified for getting four red cards over the course of the entire race.

In the U20 women’s race, India’s Reshma Patel finished 23rd with a timing of 53:10 seconds.

On Saturday, Eknath Sambhaji Turambekar clocked a national record timing of 2:45:17 seconds in the men’s 35km race walk event and finished 27th. Chandan Singh (2:51:40) finished 38th while Ram Baboo (3:07:14) came in 46th. India were seventh among eight countries in the team category.

In the women’s 35km race walk event, too, Tokyo Olympian Priyanka Goswami created a new national record, completing her course in 3:13:19 seconds to finish 20th.

The final event at Muscat, the men’s 20km race walk, saw Tokyo Olympian Sandeep Kumar time his course in 1:26:45 to finish a credible 13th. Young Suraj Panwar came in 25th with a personal best of 1:28:18.