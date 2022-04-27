World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships 2022: Unbeaten Scotland and Canada secure play-off spots

Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie stay undefeated in seven games to book their place in the play-offs at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships on Wednesday (April 27).

The Scottish pair have been a tour de force on the ice in Geneva, securing their place in the play-offs undefeated with two round-robin matches left to play.

Joining them in the next phase of competition will be Canada who progress through after beating England 6-2 to take their overall win-loss record to 6-1.

With two teams now through from Group B only one play-off spot remains meaning the race to make it has intensified.

Currently tied for third are US and Germany on 4-3, while Australia, Czech Republic and Hungary sit behind in joint-fifth on 3-4.

Becca and Matt Hamilton of Team USA had, early doors, looked the most likely pair to join Canada and Scotland but after picking up their third consecutive defeat at the hands of Australia they find themselves in the chasing fray.

The Americans fell 12-5 to Tahlia Gill and Dean Hewitt who are now unbeaten in three games.

A two-point steal in the third by Australia followed up by two four-point ends in the fifth and seventh made catching the Aussies a near-impossible task for the Hamilton siblings who ended up conceding the match.

“Every win from now on is going to be crucial,” Gill said to World Curling after the match with the play-offs on her mind. “We have to win the rest of our games to maybe have a chance [of qualifying]. We’re just going to out there and try to keep the momentum going.”

The make-up of the standings in Group A mean that the door remains wide open for several teams hoping to advance to the next round of competition.

Ahead of this evening’s matches a total of five teams find themselves in a tie for the top spot.

Early table-toppers Italy suffered their second defeat in a row to Switzerland 11-7 thanks in part to a stunning six-point first end executed by Alina Paetz.

Though Stefania Constantini replied with a respectable three points in the second end to take the score to 6-3 the Swiss pair then produced their own three-point end to go ahead 9-3.

Undeterred the Italians continued to try and reverse their fortunes but when they entered the eighth end Paetz and partner Sven Michel still had a 10-7 lead which they then added to with a point of one to end the game 11-7.

Joining Italy and Switzerland with five wins and two losses so far are Japan, Norway, and Sweden.

All three teams picked up wins this morning to leave the standing in a curious place heading into this evening.