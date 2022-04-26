World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships 2022: Scotland last undefeated team at halfway stage

Eve Muirhead's hunt for the elusive quadruple continues at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship after she and partner Bobby Lammie emerged as the only undefeated pair following the first two sessions of round robin action on Tuesday (April 26).

The Scottish pair comfortably beat Germany 8-4 in their morning match-up to keep their win streak in Geneva so far, in tact.

United States' sibling act Becca and Matt Hamilton suffered their first loss of the championship so far to other brother-and-sister pair Anna and Ben Fowler of Team England meaning they now sit tied for second in the table with Canada who triumphed over Hungary 10-1 in their draw.

The Americans took a 2-1 lead in the second end before England responded with a score of two to go in front 3-2.

The Fowlers then built on that lead with consecutive steals in the fourth and fifth ends to sit 5-2 up at the end of fifth. From there, the US were in the chasing position but when Becca Hamilton could only muster a score of one in the sixth the tide began to turn against any comeback hopes.

Eventually, in the eighth and final end, the Hamiltons ran out of stones and conceded their first defeat.

Elsewhere in Group A, Australian Olympic duo Tahlia Gill and Dean Hewitt delivered their first win of the competition, beating Spain 12-4.

Gill set the tone for the match when she used the last stone of the first end to score a maximum six points.

Beijing 2022 Olympic champion Stefania Constantini and new partner Sebastiano Arman also suffered their first loss of the tournament so far at the hands of Sweden in Group A's afternoon session.

The Italians lost the match 7-4 after Sweden consolidated a two-point fourth end with a steal of one in the fifth to go 5-3 up.

Olympic men's curling champion Rasmus Wranaa then sealed the deal in the seventh end with a heavy clear-out to score another two to take the score to 7-4.

With one end left to play Constantini and Arman conceded defeat.

The victory was a critical one for Sweden who are right back in contention for a play-off spot. They are now in a four-way tie for second alongside Japan, Norway and Switzerland who have all won four and lost two.

At the other end of the table New Zealand are still searching for their first win in Geneva after they lost their sixth consecutive game to Denmark 9-5.

Meanwhile, Finland bested Estonia 9-4 and Japan bagged an 11-3 victory over Korea thanks to a stunning five-point seventh end.

World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship updated schedule (all time CEST, GMT+2):

Wednesday 27 April

10:00 - Session 13: NOR v EST; KOR v FIN; DEN v JPN; NZL v SWE; ITA v SUI

14:00 - Session 14: GER v TUR; SCO v HUN; AUS v USA; ENG v CAN; CZE v ESP

18:00 - Session 15: JPN v FIN; SUI v NZL; EST v KOR; ITA v NOR; DEN v SWE

Thursday 28 April

10:00 - Session 16: USA v HUN; ESP v ENG; TUR v SCO; CZE v GER; AUS v CAN

14:00 - Session 17: SUI v KOR; EST v DEN; NOR v NZL; SWE v JPN; FIN v ITA

18:00 - Session 18: ESP v SCO; TUR v AUS; GER v ENG; CAN v USA; HUN v CZE

Friday 29 April

09:00 - Qualification Game A2 v B3 and Relegation Games

12:30 - Qualification Game B2 v A3

16:00 - Semi-final B1 v A2/B3

19:30 - Semi-final A1 v B2/A3

Saturday 30 April

10:00 - Bronze Medal Game

14:00 - Gold Medal Game