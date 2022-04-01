World Men's Curling Championship 2022: Preview, stories, schedule, and stars to watch

The Olympic curling season is reaching its thrilling climax, with the last major international team event of the year, the 2022 World Men's Curling Championship, set for Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from 2–10 April.

With the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 having concluded only just under two months ago, there will not be much overlap in teams between the Games and the upcoming worlds, with most attention on the two Olympic champion teams in the championship, led by Niklas Edin (2022) and Brad Gushue (2006).

They are two of 13 teams involved in the competition, which will see a single round-robin phase involving every team playing against each other team before a playoff segment.

World Curling announced in March that the team representing Russian Curling Federation would be excluded from the Championship; they were replaced by the Netherlands.

Read on to find out who to watch out for, what storylines could develop at the Orleans Arena, and how you can watch the World Curling championships.

Olympic champions Edin, Gushue lead reduced field

Of the 13 teams taking part, only three – those representing Sweden (Edin), Canada (Gushue), and Italy (Joël Retornaz) – also competed at Beijing 2022.

Gushue arguably had the hardest road to make it to Las Vegas. After returning from Beijing with the bronze medal, his mentally-drained team went into the Canadian national men's championships, the Brier, as a wildcard entry with no expectations. And despite losing third Mark Nichols to Covid, forcing them to finish the tournament with just three players, they somehow made an unexpected run to win their fourth national title to win selection as Team Canada for the second time this season.

Edin, a five-time world champion and the triple defending champion, has fond memories of the Orleans Arena, having won the third of his world titles here in 2018. Between Gushue and Edin, they own the world number one and four rinks respectively, marking them out as clear favourites.

Retornaz, who had a disappointing Olympic campaign with Italy after his teammate Amos Mosaner had won mixed doubles gold with Stefania Constantini, is the third-highest-ranked skip in the field at world number 14.

Denmark, Norway, Scotland (who compete for Great Britain at the Olympics), Switzerland, and the United States are all being represented by different teams than those who wore the colours in Beijing.

Notably, Switzerland's Peter De Cruz lost in the final of the Swiss nationals, which doubled as the selectio tournament, to 2014 world junior champion Yannick Schwaller.

Beijing silver medallist skip Bruce Mouat was forced out of the Scottish national championships by virtue of the event's scheduling clashing with the team's return to Great Britain from China, meaning Scotland will instead be represented by Kyle Waddell's rink.

And Korey Dropkin, the third-ranked American rink on the world rankings, will wear the Stars-and-Stripes instead of veteran John Shuster, the 2018 Olympic champion, who misses out on representing the U.S. at a major championships for just the second time in eight years (2018 Worlds).

Schwaller and Dropkin will both be hoping to make their marks on the world stage, while Retornaz will no doubt see this as his team's best chance for a world medal.

Fond farewell for current Team Gushue?

This will be the final competition as a foursome for the current Team Gushue, made up of Gushue, Nichols, second Brett Gallant, and lead Geoff Walker, who play out of St John's, Newfoundland.

After their difficult path to the podium in Beijing, which ended with an emotional bronze medal, they set themselves no expectations for the Brier. There, they completed an unbeaten round-robin stage with eight wins, becoming the first Canadian men's team to compete in both the Olympic Games and national championship in the same season.

Then came Nichols' positive Covid test, a loss in a seeding game, and three tough wins to the title a man short. That qualified them for Vegas – and one final chance to go out on a high as a team of four, not three.

With Gallant leaving the team after the season to move to Alberta with his wife-to-be Jocelyn Peterman, this could be one last unexpected hurrah for this rink together as Team Gushue.

More records in store for Niklas Edin

Having finally won his much-longed-for Olympic gold medal in Beijing, Sweden's Edin finally has the full set of major career championship titles.

He'd already won seven European Championships and five world titles, but only had a silver and a bronze medal at the Olympic Games from his three appearances until Beijing.

"Winning three straight World Championship golds and five in total can never be a coincidence. Then you are dominant for a very long time. In our sport, we have done something completely unique, which is almost unbeatable," he said to Swedish television last April.

Last year, he also told Aftonbladet that winning Olympic gold would leave him "completely satisfied and have no demands left after that".

No-one else has won three world titles consecutively. A fourth would also be unprecedented, as would a sixth world crown, let alone in a season in which he finally achieved his biggest dream.

Only one problem. The last team to win world gold not named Team Edin? Team Gushue, in 2017. Breaking more records will not come easy.

2022 World Men's Curling Championship Las Vegas: Schedule, format, and how to watch

Round-robin play begins on Saturday, 2 April, with games at 14:00 and 19:00 local time (UTC -7 hours). From 3–8 April, there will be three draws every day, at 09:00, 14:00, and 19:00.

A full session-by-session schedule of games in each draw can be found here.

The teams in third to sixth place will play qualification games at 14:00 on 9 April, with the winners advancing to the semi-finals at 19:00 the same evening to play the top two teams from the round-robin phase.

The bronze-medal game is at 11:00 on Sunday, 10 April, with the gold-medal game at 16:00.

Games will be broadcast by World Curling's broadcast partners as well as on its partner Curling Channel, subject to rights agreements.