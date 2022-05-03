Harshada Garud becomes first Indian to win gold at world junior weightlifting championships

Weightlifter Harshada Sharad Garud won a gold medal in the women’s 45kg category at the World Junior Weightlifting Championships 2022 in Heraklion, Greece on Monday to become India’s first-ever junior world champion.

Harshada Garud, 18, lifted a total of 153kg (70kg in snatch and 83kg in clean and jerk) to claim the top podium in an eight-woman field. Her snatch effort was the best in the division while her clean and jerk numbers were only behind Turkey’s Bektas Cansu, who bagged the silver with a total of 150kg (65kg+85 kg).

Hincu Teodora-Luminita of Moldova won bronze in the non-Olympic category with a total lift of 149kg (67kg+82kg). Anjali Patel, the other Indian competing in the division, finished fifth with an overall effort of 148kg (67kg+81kg).

“I am so happy, I can’t comprehend what’s happening, I am struggling to express my happiness right now,” Harshada Garud, who took up weightlifting at the age of 12, told PTI.

“It will take some time to sink in. My father was a state-level weightlifter. Although I never saw him in action, I always heard his stories and stories about him. I never thought of doing anything else,” Harshada added.

Harshada, who is a Bachelor of Arts student at Savitribai Phule Pune University, won the under-17 girls’ weightlifting title at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIUG) 2020. Her university is also doing exceptionally well at this year’s Khelo India University Games (KIUG).

Before Garud, only Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu (bronze in 2013), Jhilli Dalabehera (bronze in 2018) and Achinta Sheuli (silver in 2021) managed to win medals for India at the world junior weightlifting championships.

Two more Indians won medals later at the meet. Gyaneshwari Yadav and V Rithika bagged a silver and a bronze, respectively, in the women's 49kg weight division on Tuesday.

Gyaneshwari Yadav logged a combined total of 156kg (73kg+83kg) while V Rithika lifted 150kg (69kg+81kg). Indonesia’s Aisah Cantika, a Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist, was the runaway gold medallist in the 49kg division with a 185kg (83kg+102kg) lift.

India have sent an eight-member contingent, six men and two men, to the meet in Greece.

Weightlifting powerhouse China – who won eight medals, including seven golds, at Tokyo 2020 – are not participating at the World Junior Weightlifting Championships 2022.