BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2022 badminton: India come from behind to beat Australia

The Indian team came from a match down to beat Australia 3-2 in its Group B tie at the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships 2022 in Santander, Spain on Tuesday.

The men’s doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Abhinav Thakur lost India’s first match of the tie 21-12, 21-17 to Ricky Tang and Otto Xing de Zhao.

The 14-year-old Unnati Hooda, ranked junior world No. 5 in the badminton world rankings, however, brought India level with a comfortable 21-6, 21-9 victory over Sydney Go in the women’s singles.

The third match, the men’s singles contest, was the most engrossing one of the tie as India’s Bharat Raghav waged a long battle but ultimately went 19-21, 21-16, 15-21 to Jack Yu.

However, India drew level once again as Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag outclassed Dania Nugroho and Catrina Chia-Yu Tan 21-8, 21-8 in the women’s doubles .

With the tie on the line, the mixed doubles pair of Vignesh Thathineni and Srinidhi Naryanan completed a straightforward 21-12, 21-16 win over Otto Xing de Zhao and Yuelin Zhang to help India to victory.

The Indian team now sits second in Group B with two points from three ties. The team blanked Iceland 5-0 before losing by a similar scoreline to China on the opening day.

India will have to beat Slovenia in their final group tie on Wednesday and hope that China loses to either Iceland or Australia to have a chance of making the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships quarter-finals.