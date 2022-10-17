BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2022 badminton: India blank Iceland, lose to China

It was a mixed day for the Indian team at the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships 2022 in Santander, Spain as Unnati Hooda and Co. blanked Iceland 5-0 in their Group B opener but lost to China in the second match.

The mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma got the ball rolling with a 21-9, 21-15 win over Iceland’s Eirikur Tumi Briem and Hrafnhildur Edda Ingvarsdottir and Bharat Raghav S gave India a 2-0 lead after defeating Gabriel Ingi Helgason 21-9, 21-10 in the men’s singles tie.

The 14-year-old Unnati Hooda, the youngest Indian to win a BWF Super 100 event and junior world No. 5, then took the court and sealed off the tie for India, beating Lilja Bu convincingly by 21-6, 21-7.

India’s men’s doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Abhinav Thakur and the women’s doubles pair of Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag too won their respective matches, also in straight sets, to seal a 5-0 victory for India.

Later in the day, though, 13-time champions China, the most successful team in the history of the competition, proved too strong for the Indian shuttlers.

Having beaten Slovenia 5-0 in its tournament opener, the Chinese team carried its form into the India match and whitewashed the tie.

Samarveer and Radhika Sharma lost 4-21, 5-21 to Zhu Yi Jun and Liu Sheng Shu in the mixed doubles and Unnati Hooda, too, went down to Zhang Xin Ran, the world No. 147 in the senior badminton rankings, by a 15-21, 13-21 scoreline.

Bharat Raghav S put up a much more of a challenge to Zhu Xuan Chen but couldn’t avert a straight-game loss. India’s men’s and women’s doubles pairs too submitted tamely to their respective Chinese opponents as India suffered a 5-0 defeat.

The loss to China will be a big blow to the Indian team’s quarter-final aspirations as they will need either Iceland or Australia to beat China in order to make the cut.

There are 38 teams who have been drawn in eight groups for the event and only the group winners make the quarter-final stage while the remaining play classification matches.

India are currently second in Group B standings behind China with one point from two matches.

India, seeded fifth, are in Group B with Slovenia, Australia, China and Iceland. India play Australia next on Tuesday before squaring off against Slovenia for their final group fixture on Wednesday.

The Indian team finished in 12th place at the last edition of the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2022 held in 2019. India’s best showing at the meet till date is a fourth-place finish in the 2008 edition.