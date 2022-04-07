World Double Squash Championships: Dipika Pallikal-Joshna Chinappa get their second win

Top Indian squash players Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa got their women’s doubles campaign at the World Double Squash Championships 2022 back on track in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday.

Seeded third, the Indian squash pair defeated Hong Kong’s Tsz-Wing Tong and Ho Tze-Lok 11-9, 11-8 in 23 minutes at the Scotstoun Leisure Centre.

Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa are currently third in Group B. The top two teams from each group (A-B) will advance to the semi-finals while the remaining teams will play classification matches.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dipika and Joshna won their opening match against Malaysian pair Ainaa Ampandi and Yiwen Chan. However, they were pegged back by Australia’s Rachael Grinham and Donna Lobban, who was one-half of the Australian women’s team that won gold at the last edition in 2019.

The Indian pair, who are two-time Commonwealth Games medallists, will face 11th seeds Abbie Palmer and Kaitlyn Watts of New Zealand and second seeds Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters of England on Thursday.

In the mixed team event, second seeds Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal recovered well after going down to local favourites Greg Lobban and Lisa Aitken 6-11 4-11 in Group B.

The Indian pair, who won silver at Commonwealth Games in 2018, defeated Malaysia’s Mohammad Syafiq Kamal and Aifa Azman 11-9, 7-11, 11-9 to storm back into contention. Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal are currently placed second with two group matches to play.

The mixed team event has four groups of five teams with the top two teams set to progress to the quarter-finals.

Vikram Malhotra and Joshna Chinappa, the second Indian squash pair in the mixed doubles, opened their Group A campaign with an 11-6 11-8 win over South Africa’s Jean-Pierre Brits and Alexandra Fuller.

In the men’s doubles, Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon, who was part of the bronze medal-winning Indian squash team at the Asian Games 2018, finished third in Group E. The pair will play classification matches starting Friday.

The finals of the World Double Squash Championships 2022 will be held on April 9 at the same venue.