World Double Squash Championships: Dipika Pallikal makes impressive return to court post motherhood

Returning to the court for the first time since becoming a mother, India’s Dipika Pallikal impressed on the opening day of the World Double Squash Championships 2022 at the Scotstoun Leisure Centre in Glasgow, Scotland, winning two of her three matches on the day.

Dipika Pallikal, who is married to Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik, has been out of competitive action for over a year due to her pregnancy. The couple welcomed twins, Kabir and Zian, on October 18, 2021.

In the women’s doubles, Dipika Pallikal and partner Joshna Chinappa, former Commonwealth Games champions, began their campaign in Group B with a straightforward 11-6, 11-8 win over Malaysian pair Ainaa Ampandi and Yiwen Chan.

In their second women’s doubles match of the day, Pallikal-Chinappa, the third seeds, had a stiffer challenge from Australian duo Rachael Grinham and Donna Lobban.

Lobban was part of the Australian women’s and mixed doubles team that won gold at the World Double Squash 2019. She, however, had partnered with Christine Nunn in women’s doubles in that edition.

Against the formidable Australian team, the Indian squash pair put up a good fight but ended up losing out 11-7 11-9.

The 12 teams competing in women’s doubles have been divided into two groups with the top two teams making the semis and the rest going on to play classification matches.

India’s Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa are currently fourth in Group B with three more matches to play against England, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

In the mixed doubles, meanwhile, Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal, the second seeds, earned a hard-fought 11-7, 10-11, 11-6 win over New Zealand pair Evan Williams and Kaitlyn Watts.

India are in Group B in mixed doubles, which features four groups of five teams each. The top two from each group after the round-robin stage make the quarter-finals. Wales, Scotland and Malaysia are the other three teams in India’s group.

Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon, India’s men’s doubles entry to the tournament, began their campaign with an 11-7, 9-11, 8-11 loss to South Africa’s Jean-Pierre Brits and Christo Potgieter in Group E.