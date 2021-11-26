World Cup skeleton race sees historic three-way tie for gold

Geng Wenqiang from People’s Republic of China, Matt Weston from Great Britain and Germany’s Christopher Grotheer all shared the top step of the podium at the World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria on Friday (26 Nov) after claiming a historic three-way tie at the second World Cup event of the 2021-22 season. The triple win is the first of its kind in the sport.

After two runs the sliders were tied in a time of 1:46.04 to claim joint gold. Jung Seunggi from Republic of Korea, meanwhile, secured the best result of his career, finishing just off the congested podium, in fourth place just 0.14 seconds back. Germany’s Axel Jungk was fifth (+0.19s).

After the first run, the Brit Weston was marginally in front, leading Geng by a miniscule 0.01 seconds. Only 0.58 covered the top 20 so the second run was always going to be a thriller.

For Geng, this win is a boon for his nation ahead of his home Olympic Winter Games, which begin 4 February, as it is the People’s Republic of China’s first World Cup win in the discipline. Weston, meanwhile, is the first Brit to win World Cup gold in 14 years, after Kristan Bromley won in January 2008.

For Grotheer, the 2020 and 2021 world champion, this first World Cup win of the season pushed him above Russian Federation athlete Alexander Tretiakov to the top of the World Cup table. Tretiakov, the 2014 Olympic champion, won the season opener at the same venue on 19 November but came 9th in this edition, which is the second of eight races across the series. Jungk is in third overall.

The next event is clearly a not-to-be-missed affair and it takes places in Altenberg, Germany on 3 December. Can anyone emerge from the tightly bunched pack to put pressure on the others ahead of Beijing 2022?