World Cup 2022 – How to watch Team Australia live: Socceroos schedule and top players

Australia only reached their first FIFA World Cup in 1974 -- where they managed a point in West Germany via a draw with Chile despite failing to score a single goal in three games. And after a 32-year wait from then to their next tournament, the Socceroos have been on an impressive string of five straight appearances starting in 2006.

In those ‘06 finals – held this time in a reunified Germany – they reached past the group stages for the first and only time in history. Always competitive, only once have the Socceroos failed to earn at least a point at a World Cup (Brazil 2014).

Lucas Neill of Australia at the 2006 World Cup Picture by 2006 Getty Images

The Australians switched continental qualifying regions from Oceania – who receive no automatic qualifying spot – to Asia in 2006. They’re now led by coach and former international Graham Arnold at their sixth overall World Cup appearance in Qatar and are eager to at least match their Germany 2006 mark, when they beat Japan and drew Croatia to reach the Round of 16 (where they just barely lost out to eventual champions Italy via a stoppage time Francesco Totti spot-kick).

Team Australia at Qatar 2022: Top players

The current Team Australia is notably devoid of big-name stars. But they’re a firm fist of a squad with a mix of players from the country’s domestic league and others out making a name for themselves overseas.

Awer Mabil, born in a Kenyan refugee camp before arriving in Australia and eventually joining Cadiz in Spain’s La Liga, will be relied on to generate much of the attack. The speedy winger was critical in an Aussies qualifying campaign that saw them reach the World Cup after a third place finish in the Asian qualifiers and a subsequent play-off with Peru.

Mabil scored one of the penalties in that dramatic shootout that sent the side to Qatar.

Another hero that day was jelly-legged goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne. Though the Australian No1 in Qatar is likely to be FC Copenhagen’s Matt Ryan, fans Down Under will know – should they reach the knockout rounds – that they have a colorful (and effective) pot-kick specialist in the veteran Sydney FC net-minder.

Hibernian wide man Martin Boyle, Italian side Hellas Verona’s schemer Ajdin Hrustic and midfielder Aaron Mooy of Celtic Glasgow are also crucial cogs in a hard-working Australia side that will need to play as a dedicated unit if they harbor hopes of escaping a tough group alongside defending champions France and Christian Eriksen's Denmark.

Other notable names in the squad are Sunderland defender Bailey Wright and rising teenage star Garang Kuol who is due to join Newcastle United in January.

Team Australia at World Cup 2022: Schedule

Group D

Wednesday 23 November

France vs. Australia (Al Janoub Stadium) | 6:00 am AEDT

Saturday 26 November

Tunisia vs. Australia (Al Janoub Stadium) | 9:00 pm AEDT

Thursday 1 December

Australia vs. Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium) | 2:00 am AEDT

Knockout Rounds

3-6 December (Round of 16) | 10:00 am and 2:00 pm EDT

9-10 December (Quarterfinals) | 10:00 am and 2:00 pm EDT

13-14 December (Semifinals) | 2:00 pm EDT

17 December (Match for Third Place) | 10:00 am EDT

18 December (Final) | 10:00 am EDT

Where to watch Team Australia at World Cup 2022

Broadcast and Streaming: SBS, SBS VICELAND SBS On Demand