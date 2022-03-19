World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022: Murali Sreeshankar matches national record; Dutee Chand out in heats

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar matched the national indoor record with a 7.92m leap while sprinter Dutee Chand crashed out in the 60m heats at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 in Belgrade on Friday.

M Sreeshankar, who has a personal best of 8.26m in outdoor events, finished seventh out of 14 participants competing at the Stark Arena. USA’s Marquis Dendy, the winner in 2016, jumped 8.27m to clinch the bronze.

Sreeshankar was the only athlete in the field to record a legal jump in all his six attempts. The Indian’s best effort came in his third attempt.

Tokyo Olympics champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece produced this season’s best of 8.55m to win the gold medal in the long jump. Sweden’s Thobias Montler recorded an 8.38m jump to clinch the silver, his first world medal.

Earlier in the day, India’s ace sprinter Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the semi-finals in the 60m dash after finishing 30th in the 47-woman field.

The top three sprinters from each of the six heats and the next six best across the heats qualified for the semi-finals.

Two-time Asian Games medallist Dutee Chand clocked 7.35 seconds to be placed sixth from the eight sprinters competing in heat 6. The timing was way off her personal best and national record of 7.28 seconds in the 60m.

Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji, with the fourth-fastest run ever, won gold with the timing of 6.96 seconds. Americans Mikiah Brisco (6.99s), and Marybeth Sant-Price (7.04s) won silver and bronze, respectively.

Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who holds the Asian record in outdoor events for 21.49m throw, will be in action at the World Athletics Indoor Championships during the wee hours on Sunday.