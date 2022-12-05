World Athletics Awards 2022: Sydney McLaughlin, Mondo Duplantis win prestigious Athlete of the Year honours

American 400m hurdles star Sydney McLaughlin and World and Olympic pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis were named the female and male Athletes of the Year, respectively, by World Athletics Monday (5 December).

"I would describe 2022 for myself by just saying, incredible. Dreams come true and answered prayers. Everything that we aimed to do, we were able to accomplish and I'm just super grateful for that opportunity," McLaughlin said in a video posted by World Athletics.

McLaughlin's incredible 2022 season included smashing the 400m hurdles world record en route to the world title. Her world record time was 50.68.

"It makes me feel super honoured just to have been able to do it, be a part of it, accomplish that goal of breaking the barrier of 51," said McLaughlin of her record. "It also just excites me because I know there's more, there's more possible. I think as a whole this generation of athletes is figuring out that there's a lot more that we can do, and I'm excited to be a part of that, too."

Like McLaughlin, Duplantis also won his first world title in 2022 with a world record. He jumped 6.21m at the Worlds in Eugene, breaking his own previous record.

"I would say looking back at 2022, it's probably been... yeah, by far the best year that I've ever had thus far," said Duplantis. "Not only was it very important for me to try to get some really high bars in there and try to break the world record a few more times, also I was going into a year where they had the world indoor championships, world outdoor championships, and that was the two titles basically that I was missing.

"I kind of marked those down on my calendar as the most important meets of the year for me," he continued. "To be able to go into both of those and break the world record at the meets that were most important to me... I can't complain about it."

• Sydney McLaughlin: Poetry in motion

• Can Erriyon Knighton break 19 seconds for 200m?