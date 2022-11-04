World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022: Schedule, athletes, how to watch live on day eight - Saturday 5 November

Action continues at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, on Saturday (5 November), with the first five apparatus finals – men's floor, women's vault, men's pommel horse, women's uneven bars, and men's rings.

Athletes and stars to watch on Day 8 – Saturday 5 November

Defending world champion Stephen Nedoroscik is in action on pommel horse and enters as the second-top qualifier behind Rhys McClenaghan, but there is no Olympic champion Artem Dolgopyat in the men's floor exercise after the Israeli missed out on qualification. Carlos Yulo, the 2019 floor world champ, be in the mix after he top-scored on the apparatus in Friday's all-around final.

The women's vault and uneven bars will also be contested, with Nina Derwael looking to add to her two world titles and Olympic gold on uneven bars. Jade Carey is the top qualifier in the vault.

Schedule

Session begins at 13:15

13:30 Men's floor

Men's floor 14:10 Women's vault

Women's vault 15:22 Men's pommel horse

Men's pommel horse 16:02 Women's uneven bars

Women's uneven bars 16:48 Men's rings

Women's vault qualifiers

Carey (USA), Chiles (USA), Devillard (FRA), Yeo (KOR), Jessica Gadirova (GBR), Black (CAN), Miyata (JPN), Vaelen (BEL)

Women's uneven bars qualifiers

Luo (CHN), Derwael (BEL), Andrade (BRA), Wei (CHN), Jones (USA), Veerman (NED), Visser (NED), Seitz (GER)

Men's floor qualifiers

Yulo (PHI), Doi (JPN), Karimi (KAZ), Regini-Moran (GBR), Zhang (CHN), Ryu (KOR), Hashimoto (JPN), Bartolini (ITA)

Men's pommel horse qualifiers

McClenaghan (IRL), Nedoroscik (USA), Kurbanov (KAZ), De Munck (NED), Merdinyan (ARM), Doi (JPN), Ude (CRO), Abu al Soud (JOR)

Men's rings qualifiers

Tulloch (GBR), Zou (CHN), Asil (TUR), You (CHN), Vahagn Davtyan (ARM), Kamoto (JPN), Avetisyan (ARM), Whittenburg (USA)

How to watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2022

The 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will be shown around the world on television and digital livestreaming channels.

In some regions, fans can watch the action via Olympic Channel via Olympics.com right here.

Host broadcaster BBC hold the rights in the UK, while fans in the U.S. can watch on NBC and its partner channels (check listings for details). Globo will show the Championships in Brazil.

Fans in several territories can catch the action on the International Gymnastics Federation's YouTube channel.

A full list of TV and online broadcasters around the world can be found here.

You can also stay tuned to Olympics.com as we will bring you live blog updates from every day of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022, as well as features and previews from all the key events. The full results from World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 are here.