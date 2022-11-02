World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022: Schedule, athletes, how to watch live on day six - Thursday 3 November

Action continues at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, on Thursday (3 November), with the first individual medals of the Championships handed out in the women's all-around final.

Athletes and stars to watch on Day 6 – Thursday 3 November

We know one thing for sure – there will be a new women's all-around world champion. With Simone Biles – who won five of the last seven titles – and Morgan Hurd (2017) not competing for the USA and 2021 champion Angelina Melnikova ineligible, someone else will get to step forward.

Could it be Brazil's Rebeca Andrade? The Olympic silver medallist might never have a better shot at winning a global gold medal. Otherwise, the U.S. will look to Shilese Jones – who won the American national selection event – and Jade Carey to take the crown back.

Schedule

Session begins at 18:30

18:45–21:15 Women's individual all-around final

Team all-around qualifiers

Andrade (BRA), Jones (USA), Carey (USA), Maggio (ITA), Jessica Gadirova (GBR), Ou (CHN), D'Amato (ITA), Miyata (JPN), Visser (NED), Saraiva (BRA), Black (CAN), De Jesus Dos Santos (FRA), Kinsella (GBR), Godwin (AUS), Tang (CHN), Heduit (FRA), Yamada (JPN), Vaelen (BEL), Volleman (NED), Barbosu (ROU), Casabuena (ESP), Lee Yunseo (KOR), Brown (AUS), Kuusikko (FIN)

If Saraiva is unable to compete due to the injury she sustained during qualification, Brassart (BEL) is first reserve

How to watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2022

The 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will be shown around the world on television and digital livestreaming channels.

In some regions, fans can watch the action via Olympic Channel via Olympics.com right here.

Host broadcaster BBC hold the rights in the UK, while fans in the U.S. can watch on NBC and its partner channels (check listings for details). Globo will show the Championships in Brazil.

Fans in several territories can catch the action on the International Gymnastics Federation's YouTube channel.

A full list of TV and online broadcasters around the world can be found here.

You can also stay tuned to Olympics.com as we will bring you live blog updates from every day of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022, as well as features and previews from all the key events.