World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022: Schedule, athletes, how to watch day three - Monday 31 October

Action continues at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, on Monday (31 October), as the men get their campaign underway at the M&S Bank Arena.

Athletes and stars to watch on Day 3 – Monday 31 October

Neither China nor Japan have competed extensively internationally over the last two years due to the pandemic, but both countries still have the strongest men's teams on paper.

Japan bested China at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in 2021, while the Chinese got the upper hand earlier this year at the Asian Championships. China are in action in subdivision 2 (11:30am), while Japan follow in the very next subdivision (1:50pm).

The hosts Great Britain, who were fourth in Tokyo, are in the same subdivision as China but will be without Max Whitlock, who is on a sabbatical from the sport and recently spoke openly about his mental health.

Keep an eye out on Turkey's apparatus men too, while Carlos Yulo of the Philippines is in the final subdivision.

Schedule

Session begins at 09:15

09:30–11:20 Men's Qualification Subdivision 1 (Austria, USA, Canada, Switzerland, all-around groups 5 and 8)

Men's Qualification Subdivision 1 (Austria, USA, Canada, Switzerland, all-around groups 5 and 8) 11:30–13:20 Men's Qualification Subdivision 2 (Kazakhstan, Korea Republic, Great Britain, China, all-around groups 2 and 6)

Men's Qualification Subdivision 2 (Kazakhstan, Korea Republic, Great Britain, China, all-around groups 2 and 6) 13:50–15:40 Men's Qualification Subdivision 3 (Spain, Japan, Ukraine, Romania, all-around groups 3 and 10)

Men's Qualification Subdivision 3 (Spain, Japan, Ukraine, Romania, all-around groups 3 and 10) 15:50–17:40 Men's Qualification Subdivision 4 (Netherlands, Italy, Colombia, Brazil, apparatus specialist groups 1 and 2)

Men's Qualification Subdivision 4 (Netherlands, Italy, Colombia, Brazil, apparatus specialist groups 1 and 2) 19:00–20:50 Men's Qualification Subdivision 5 (Turkey, Egypt, Germany, Chinese Taipei, all-around groups 6 and 7)

Men's Qualification Subdivision 5 (Turkey, Egypt, Germany, Chinese Taipei, all-around groups 6 and 7) 21:00–22:50 Men's Qualification Subdivision 6 (Belgium, Australia, France, Hungary, all-around groups 1 and 4)

How to watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2022

The 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will be shown around the world on television.

Host broadcaster BBC hold the rights in the UK, while fans in the U.S. can watch on NBC and its partner channels (check listings for details). Globo will show the Championships in Brazil.

Fans in some territories can catch the action on the International Gymnastics Federation's YouTube channel and right here on Olympics.com.

A full list of broadcasters around the world can be found here.

You can also stay tuned to Olympics.com as we will bring you live blog updates from every day of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022, as well as features and previews from all the key events.