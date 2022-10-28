World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022: Schedule, athletes, how to watch day one - Saturday 29 October

Action gets underway at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, on Saturday (29 October) night after a short opening ceremony, with one of the main draws of any gymnastics meet: the Team USA women.

Athletes and stars to watch on Day 1 – Saturday 29 October

All of the action on Saturday and Sunday is dedicated to women's qualifying, with the Americans in the very first subdivision at 8pm on Saturday alongside Belgium and the two apparatus specialist groups, made up of individual gymnasts who have qualified only on specific apparatus and not as an all-around gymnast or part of a team.

The U.S. team includes the Olympic champion in the floor exercise Jade Carey as well as the silver-medal Olympic team member Jordan Chiles. However, unlike in previous years, the Americans are not the runaway favourites this time given the absence of both the most successful World Championships gymnast in history, Simone Biles, and the Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee.

With Belgium also in the first subdivision, Olympic uneven bars champion Nina Derwael will make her return to international competition for the first time since winning the Olympic crown.

Romania and Spain are the other two teams in action on the opening night.

We'll be back with live updates on the blog from 19:45 local time, or in around 45 minutes from now.

Schedule

Session begins at 19:55 (Opening ceremony precedes competition)

20:00–21:20 Women's Qualification Subdivision 1 (Belgium, USA, apparatus specialist groups 1 and 2)

Women's Qualification Subdivision 1 (Belgium, USA, apparatus specialist groups 1 and 2) 21:30–22:50 Women's Qualification Subdivision 2 (Romania, Spain, all-around groups 7 and 12)

How to watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2022

The 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will be shown around the world on television.

Host broadcaster BBC hold the rights in the UK, while fans in the U.S. can watch on NBC and its partner channels (check listings for details). Globo will show the Championships in Brazil.

Fans in some territories can catch the action on the International Gymnastics Federation's YouTube channel and right here on Olympics.com.

A full list of broadcasters around the world can be found here.

You can also stay tuned to Olympics.com as we will bring you live blog updates from every day of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022, as well as features and previews from all the key events.