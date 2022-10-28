World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022, live streaming: India’s squad, full schedule

A four-member Indian contingent, led by Olympian Pranati Nayak, will be competing at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022, which will be held at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, UK from October 29 to November 6.

Set to be the 51st edition of the event, the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will also be the first artistic gymnastics qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The three medal-winning squads in the women's and men's team competitions will bag berths for Paris 2024.

India, however, aren’t fielding a squad in either of the team events and won’t be vying for an Olympic berth at Liverpool.

Tokyo Olympian Pranati Nayak, a two-time Asian championships bronze medallist, will be competing in the women’s vault individual apparatus and so will Khelo India Youth Games champion Protistha Samanta, who is just 19.

Both the women’s gymnasts come into the worlds on the back of a stellar National Games 2022 campaign, where each won two gold medals.

Meanwhile, Yogeshwar Singh, in his fourth world championships, and Gaurav Kumar will both be competing in the men’s all-round event.

India have never won a medal at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

US ace Simone Biles and her compatriot Sunisa Lee, the Tokyo 2020 all-around gold-medallist, won’t be competing in the Liverpool meet. But even then, it will be graced by some of the biggest names in world gymnastics, including Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Rebeca Andrade, Nina Derwael, Hashimoto Daiki and Zhang Boheng.

India squad for World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022

Women: Pranati Nayak, Protistha Samanta (women's vault)

Men: Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar (men’s all-round)

Where to watch the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 live in India

Live streaming of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 will be available on the official YouTube channel of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and the Olympics.com website. There is no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 India schedule and live start times

All timings are India Standard Time (IST)

Sunday, October 30

Women’s qualifying Day 1 - 12:30 AM IST onwards (October 29 in UK)

Women’s qualifying Day 2 - 2:00 PM IST onwards

Monday, October 31

Men’s qualifying - 2:00 PM IST onwards

Friday, November 4

Men’s all-round final - 10:30 PM IST onwards

Saturday, November 5

Women’s vault final - 6:39 PM IST onwards