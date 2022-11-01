World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022: Indian gymnasts fail to qualify for finals

All of India’s four gymnasts in action at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, UK, bowed out in the qualifying stage.

On Sunday, Olympian Pranati Nayak and former Khelo India Youth Games champion Protistha Samanta were in action in the women’s individual vault apparatus qualifiers.

Protistha Samanta, 19, managed to pip her senior compatriot on the final standings, coming in 25th with a total score of 12.516. Pranati Nayak, meanwhile, finished in 26th position with 12.450.

Neither gymnast managed to make the cut for the finals, reserved for the top eight, with a maximum of two athletes from each country.

USA’s Jade Carey, the Tokyo 2020 floor exercise gold medallist, topped the qualifiers with 14.483 while fellow American Jordan Chiles, who was part of the silver medal-winning US team at Tokyo, came in second with 14.316.

Belgium’s Lisa Vaelen was the last to qualify with 13.499 while Brazil’s Rebecca Andrade, the Tokyo 2020 champion in the women’s vault apparatus, could only manage the last of the three reserve player spots with a score of 13.266.

On Monday, Yogeshwar Singh and Gaurav Kumar competed in a stacked men’s all-around qualifiers.

In the all-around, gymnasts compete in the floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bars individual apparatus’. The points from each are added up to make up the total points and final standings.

Yogeshwar Singh, competing in his fourth world championships, was the best Indian finisher at 47th with a total of 76.530. Gaurav Kumar, with 74.766, was 62nd on the list.

Only the top 24 in the all-around qualification progress to the finals.

Japan’s Wataru Tanigawa (84.731) outmaneuvered countryman Daiki Hashimoto (84.665), the Tokyo 2020 men’s all-round and horizontal bars champion, to the pole position in qualifying.

Italy’s Lorenzo Minh Casali made the final direct cut-off with 79.765.

Considering individual apparatus scores, Yogeshwar Singh finished 106th in floor exercise, 72nd in pommel horse, 107th in rings, 81st in vault, 58th in parallel bars and 76th in horizontal bars.

Gaurav Kumar’s rankings in the individual apparatus qualifiers, meanwhile, were 81st in floor exercise, 106th in pommel horse, 100th in rings, 129th in vault, 69th in parallel bars and 109th in horizontal bars.

Only the top eight from each apparatus made the finals.