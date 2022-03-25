World 10K Bengaluru 2022 to be held on May 15

The World 10K Bengaluru 2022 will be held on May 15, the organisers of the event announced on Thursday.

A World Athletics elite label road race event, the World 10K Bengaluru 2022 will be returning after a three-year hiatus and is slated to be held in full capacity. The run was postponed multiple times in the last two years due to COVID-19.

The event will be conducted in two formats: on-ground and a virtual app-based run.

The four on-ground events will be flagged off at the iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

While the open 10K category will have some of the world’s elite athletes, Majja Run (5km), Senior Citizen Run (4.2km) and Champions with Disability (4.2km) will see the participation of amateur runners from across the country.

The virtual app-based run, meanwhile, will be held via the specialised event app for two race categories – Open 10K and 5K. Registrations for the World 10K Bengaluru 2022 begin on March 25 and close on May 11.

The last edition, which was held in 2019, saw Agnes Tirop of Kenya become the first women’s athlete to defend her title at World 10K Bengaluru. Ethiopia’s Andamlak Belihu took his first win in the men’s race.

Among the Indian elites, Asian championships bronze medallist Parul Chaudhary topped the women’s race.

Lakshmanan Govindan won the men’s Indian elite run ahead of Olympian Avinash Sable.