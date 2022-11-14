Women's football weekly review: England extend their unbeaten run while Alex Morgan hits USWNT milestone

Women's international football returned this week, with the USWNT taking centre stage in an enthralling double-header against European Championship finalists Germany.

From victories in the narrowest of margins, to goal routs aplenty, the excitement has certainly been in full swing during this international break.

We're looking back at the action across the world as many of the world's top teams were in action, including how the USWNT bounced back to celebrate Alex Morgan's milestone appearance.

Sophia Smith turned the game in the USWNT's favour on Sunday Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Top players of the week

Sophia Smith (USA)

Here are just a handful of the standout performances from the action across the international friendlies...

Sophia Smith continued to prove why she is one of the most exciting young players in the game right now. While the USWNT celebrated the 200th cap of a player that is a beacon of their past successes in the form of Alex Morgan, it felt fitting that Smith would step up to the occasion as an ode to their future, almost as if it were a passing of the baton from one groundbreaking forward to another destined to follow in her footsteps. Her equalising goal possessed great strength before a sweeping finish saw her create something out of almost nothing - the makings of a special player.

Japan may have been on the losing end of their friendly against England, but with a player like Yui Hasegawa in midfield, there are at least some small wins. The 25-year-old was the beating heart of an impressive Japan display in spite of the loss - everything went through her in the middle of the park, and she was a standout player across both sides. Hasegawa's exceptional reading of the game makes her a quick thinker, making instinctive decisions look like moments of magic on the field of play.

Hasegawa (right) and England's Keira Walsh (left) Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Lena Oberdorf (Germany)

In sticking with unbelievable midfielders, Lena Oberdorf continued to shine over the weekend. Despite Germany not winning the Euros in the summer, Oberdorf was a name on everyones mind after delivering an astonishingly good tournament at the age of just 20. A substitute in Germany's first game against the US, and subbed off through injury in the second, the youngster didn't see a lot of minutes during this international break - but it says more about her that the few she did receive, she still shone. Instrumental in the game-winning goal on Friday evening, the tale of Morgan's 200th cap on Sunday could have gone a lot differently had Oberdorf been able to play the full 90. Just when you think she can't possibly get any better, she does.

Despite limited minutes, Oberdorf shone for Germany Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Top games of the week

In a tale of milestones and goal routs, here are this week's top games...

USWNT 2-1 Germany

It was the Germans who got the upper-hand initially, inflicting a third successive defeat on the Americans for the first time since 1993 thanks to goals from an unfortunate Casey Murphy own goal via Klara Buhl's long-range effort and Paulina Krumbiegel's 89th minute winner.

But the second time round, in the face of criticism, Vlatko Andonovski's side came from behind to win 2-1 on Morgan's 200th cap for her country. Sophia Smith and Mal Pugh were on the scoresheet to ensure one of the USWNT's greatest players celebrated a momumental milestone in style.

England 4-0 Japan

The Lionesses extended their unbeaten run to 25 games under Sarina Wiegman with a dominant display over Japan at the Pinatar Arena.

An assured performance from the European Champions saw Rachel Daly open the scoring in the first half. England stepped up a gear in the second 45, with Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and Jess Park getting on the scoresheet.

Yui Hasegawa was a standout performance for Japan, but despite all of their efforts, the strength of Wiegman's side proved too much on this occasion.

Jess Park scored on her first appearance for England Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Top results of the week

Australia 4-0 Sweden

A big upset was on the cards for world no.2 Sweden, who were subject to a 4-0 thumping by Tony Gustavsson's Australia side with a complete performance. Caitlin Foord bagged a brace with her lightning performance, with fellow Women's Super League players Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler netting, too.

Brazil 1-2 Canada

Reigning Olympic gold medallists, Canada, registered an impressive win over Pia Sundhage's Brazil. It marked five straight wins for Bev Priestman's side. Shelina Zadorsky opened the scoring for Canada before Debinha's equaliser. But just before the half-hour mark, Adriana Leon's stunning half-volley strike would prove to be the difference maker on the night.

Adriana Leon was the difference maker for Canada Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Spain 7-0 Argentina

Jorge Vilda's Spain side ran absolutely rampant against Argentina, putting seven past them. It was an unforgettable night for Salma Paralluelo who bagged a hat-trick. The Barcelona player scored a quick-fire brace in the first half, before concluding her three-goal outing in the 50th minute to put Spain 5-0 up. Alba Redondo, Maite Oroz, Athenea del Castillo and Inma Gabarro all found themselves on the scoresheet, too, putting seven unanswered goals past the Argentines.

Top games during the week ahead: International break concludes and domestic leagues return

With the final round of international fixtures early in the week, some domestic leagues will also return at the weekend.

Here are some key ties to watch as we look forward...

Tuesday 15 November

England v Norway (20:00 CET)

Netherlands v Denmark (20:00 CET)

Spain v Japan (20:00 CET)

Saturday 19 November

Everton v Manchester City (16:00 CET) - Women's Super League

Arsenal v Manchester United (18:30 CET) - Women's Super League

Athletic Club v Real Sociedad (20:00 CET) - Liga F

Sunday 20 November

Fiorentina v Inter Milan (14:30 CET) - Serie A

Bordeaux v PSG (14:00 CET) - Division 1

Real Betis v Sevilla (16:00 CET) - Liga F

Lyon v Le Havre (16:00 CET) - Division 1