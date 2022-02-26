Women’s FIH Pro League hockey: India down Spain to extend winning streak to three

The Indian hockey team won its third successive match in the Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Spain at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday.

Indian eves, making their FIH Pro League debut this season, had earlier beaten China twice in the Muscat leg.

Marta Segu (18’) gave Spain the lead but India fought back with goals from Jyoti (20’) and Neha (52’).

Playing at the Kalinga Stadium for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers against USA in November 2019, the Indian women’s hockey team, ranked world No. 9, started on the backfoot against a Spanish side, placed three places above them in the world hockey rankings.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia, India’s stand-in captain in the absence of the injured Rani Rampal, and her defence were a busy lot throughout the first-quarter, thwarting wave after wave of Spanish attacks. India created very little in terms of scoring opportunities and were lucky to hold onto the stalemate going into the second-quarter.

In the 18th minute, though, Spain broke the deadlock after Marta Segu beat Punia and put the finishing touches to a quick Spanish counterattack.

India, however, hit right back two minutes later. Some nifty stickwork by Navneet Kaur setup Jyoti with a tap-in to make it 1-1. Savita Punia then made some crucial saves to keep the scores level before the half-time hooter.

The third-quarter, again, saw Spain boss the possession while India defended in numbers.

The Indian team, however, looked a lot more adventurous in the final quarter, thereby opening the game a lot more. The intent paid off in the 52nd minute as Nisha poked the ball past Spain goalkeeper Ana Calvo after a goalmouth scramble.

The Spanish team, also FIH Pro League debutants, tried hard to draw level but the Indian team comfortably saw off the away team’s efforts to take the win and three points. Sharmila Devi’s tireless work in midfield inspired India’s win and the 20-year-old was adjudged the player of the match.

The win means India stay unbeaten in the women's FIH Pro League and retain their third spot on the points table with nine points from three matches. Argentina, with 12 points, top the standings while the Netherlands are second with 11.

India women play Spain again in the second leg on Sunday.