Women’s FIH Pro League: India go down to Germany in shootout

The Indian women’s hockey team held Germany to a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time but lost the shootout 2-1 in their FIH Pro League 2021-22 match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday.

Navneet Kaur (4’) scored for India while Carlotta Sippel (5’) equalised for Germany, leading to the shootout.

However, only Navneet could convert for the home team in the shootout whereas visitors netted twice through Sara Strauss and Pauline Heinz to bag the bonus point.

India ended the match with one point while Germany walked away with two.

As per FIH Pro League rules, if scores remain level at the end regulation period (four quarters), the match is considered a draw and both teams get a point each. A shootout follows, and the winner of the shootout bags an extra bonus point.

FIH Pro League debutants India are still third on the points table with 10 points from five matches.

World No. 5 Germany set the pace early on in the match with their high press, but it was India who got the opening goal through a counter-attack.

Salima Tete intercepted a pass in the Indian half and made a blazing run towards the other end of the pitch. She found Navneet in front of the goal, who put India ahead in the fourth minute.

The lead, however, did not last long as the visitors struck back in the next minute.

Indian goalkeeper and captain Savita Punia saved two penalty corners but could not clear the ball in the second, which Carlotta Sippel slotted in the net.

Both teams kept creating opportunities but could not convert any as the opening period ended at 1-1.

Germany came back much stronger in the second quarter and made regular incursions into the Indian D. Carlotta Sippel also kept the Indian defense on their toes with her fancy stickwork.

Although the visitors dominated possession, India showed flashes of brilliance as well. First Lalremsiami and Navneet combined down the left wing, then Monika produced a brilliant reverse hit from inside the circle.

Savita Punia and Co. got better as the quarter progressed, but the scoreboard remained unchanged at the stroke of half-time.

The match ebbed and flowed in the third quarter, with both teams slugging it out for possession.

Germany earned a penalty corner in the 37th minute, which India just managed to keep out. Savita Punia deflected the drag-flick onto the post but the ball was heading into the goal before Udita made a clearance from the line.

The action moved to the other end of the field, with India winning back-to-back penalty corners. The first one was saved brilliantly and the second shot wide.

India looked like the marginally better side towards the end of the third period but didn’t do enough to tick the scoreline.

The final quarter saw India put Germany under pressure but the Women in Blue failed to find the finishing touch.

The scores remained 1-1 at the end of regulation time, leading to the shootout.

India will play the second leg against Germany on Sunday.