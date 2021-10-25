Women’s national boxing championships: Pooja Rani, Simranjit Kaur enter semis

Reigning Asian champion Pooja Rani and Tokyo Olympian Simranjit Kaur made their way into the semi-finals of the women’s national boxing championships 2021 at the St Joseph International School in Hisar, Haryana on Monday.

Representing Haryana, two-time Asian champion Pooja Rani beat Sakshi Gaidhani of Maharashtra by unanimous decision in the 81kg category bout.

Punjab’s Simranjit Kaur, meanwhile, got the better of Pwilao Basumatary of Assam, an Asian bronze medallist, by a 4-1 split verdict in the 60kg.

Asian championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen, representing Telangana, also made it to the semis after she comfortably beat Assam’s Manju Basumatary 5-0 in the 52kg.

World championship medallists Manju Rani and Jamuna Boro also stormed into the semi-finals of the 48kg and 54kg, respectively.

Manju Rani, competing for Railways, beat Punjab’s Minakshai 5-0 while Assam’s Jamuna Boro got the better of Gayatri Kasnyal of Uttarakhand by the same scoreline.

In other notable results, two-time Asian medallists Saweety Boora (75kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg) beat Kavita and Vinakshi Dhota Pradesh 5-0, respectively.

Asian bronze medallists Manisha Moun (57kg) and Jaismine (60kg) also won by unanimous decisions over Radha Patidar and Ritu, respectively.

The 54kg category, meanwhile, witnessed an upset as youth world champion Babyrojisana Naorem of Manipur was beaten 5-0 by Shiksha, who competes for RSPB.

Boxers are competing in 12 weight categories at the event - 48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 81kg and +81kg.

On the fifth day, 48 quarter-final bouts were contested across all categories. The tournament ends on Wednesday.

The finalists in each category at the championships will earn an automatic place in the national coaching camp.

Two other boxers per category will be selected based on performances in the selection trials, which will happen after the nationals.