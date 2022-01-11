Deferred due to COVID, women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup to be held in April now

The rescheduled Women’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup will be held from April 2-13, 2022 at the North West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Monday.

The tournament was originally slated to be held in December last year at the same venue but was postponed after the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in South Africa.

India will be among 16 teams to take part in the Junior World Cup. The Indian hockey team has been drawn in Pool C along with two-time champions Argentina, Japan and the Russian Field Hockey Federation.

The top two from each of the four pools go through to the quarter-finals.

The Women’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup is a quadrennial event which was first played in 1993. The Netherlands are the most successful team, having won three titles, with South Korea and Argentina winning two each.

India’s best finish in the junior hockey World Cup is third in the 2013 edition.