Women’s Indian Open golf: Olivia Cowan wins title, Aditi Ashok finishes fourth

Germany’s Olivia Cowan won the Women’s Indian Open 2022 golf title at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Sunday.

Olivia Cowan shot 13-under par, including a four-under 68 in the final round, to earn her first title on the Ladies European Tour (LET) since entering in 2015.

“I have come close a few times, but I am so happy to get over the line,” Cowan told the Ladies European Tour website. “I love coming here and this is going to be one of my most memorable moments and I will come back again to try and win this trophy again.”

Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall, the 2011 Women’s Indian Open winner, and home favourite Amandeep Drall finished joint-second with 10-under par.

Amandeep Drall was leading the standings after the third round but could not quite see it home on Sunday.

Two-time Olympian and 2016 Women’s Indian Open champion Aditi Ashok finished in fourth place after shooting seven-under par. She remains the only Indian to win the event.

Fellow Olympian Diksha Dagar finished in 34th place with a score of seven-over.

In a field of 114 golfers, 64 made the cut, which fell at eight-over, after the second round. As many as 15 Indians - the highest ever at the event - made the cut.

The Women’s Indian Open was held after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.