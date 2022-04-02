FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup: India trounce Wales in opener

India made a fine start to their FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2022 campaign with a convincing 5-1 win over Wales in their Pool D encounter at the North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Saturday.

Lalrindiki (32', 57') scored a brace for the Indian hockey team, while Lalremsiami (4'), Mumtaz Khan (40') and Deepika (58') bagged one goal each. Wales’ only goal came through Milli Holme (26').

The win took India to the top of Pool C with three points and a goal difference of +4.

After a slightly delayed start due to heavy showers at Potchefstroom, the Indian women’s hockey team began the match brightly with Deepika testing the Welsh goalkeeper early with a powerful drag flick from a penalty corner.

Though Deepika’s effort was thwarted, India took the lead at the four-minute mark courtesy Lalremsiami. Sangita Kumari’s drive from the edge of the circle was deflected in Lalremsiami’s path, who made no mistakes with finding the back of the net.

Wales won their first penalty corner of the match soon after but India custodian Bichu Devi was up to the task.

India looked the more dominant of the two sides going forward and spent most of their time in the Welsh half, but the attackers missed some good opportunities to extend their lead.

The Welsh team took advantage of India’s lack of finesse and drew level in the 26th minute. Milli Holme came up with the finish, squeezing her push past Bichu Devi. The score was level at 1-1 at the halftime hooter.

India, captained by Tokyo Olympian Salima Tete, came out with a renewed purpose in the second half.

Wales won a penalty corner early in the half, but it was India with the goal at the other end following a quick counterattack. Lalrindiki bundled in the ball after a goalmouth scuffle to get India back in front.

From there, India were firmly in the driver’s seat with captain Salima Tete leading from the front.

Mumtaz produced a calm and composed finish in the 40th minute to extend India’s cushion before the third quarter ended.

The Indian hockey team kept the pressure on Wales in the final quarter and wrapped up the match with two more goals. Lalrindiki finished off a clever team move after India recycled the ball from a penalty corner in the 57th minute.

A minute later, Deepika struck directly from a penalty corner to cap off a 5-1 scoreline.

Salima Tete was adjudged the Player of the Match. India play Germany next on Sunday.